New bill would raise age limit to buy tobacco in Michigan

A new bill would raise the age limit to buy tobacco in Michigan.

The legislation introduced by Rep. Tommy Brann would ban stores from selling cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes and hookah tobacco to anyone under the age of 21.

Those caught selling tobacco to a minor would face a fine, with first time offenders paying up to $2,500 and second time offenders paying up to $5,000.

In Genesee County, a tobacco ban for those under the age of 21 was supposed to take effect in May, but it was put on hold until a hearing on June 19 with a county judge.

Supporters of the bill said the ban is for the greater good as most tobacco addiction begins before the age of 21, therefore people would live longer, healthier lives.

Those who oppose the bill said it could hurt some local businesses.

To read the full bill, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.