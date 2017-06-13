Are you ready for some baseball?

The 53rd Annual Midwest League All-Star Game is heating up at the Dow Diamond in Midland, but there will be more than just baseball for the family to enjoy.

Festivities kick-off on June 19 at 3 p.m. with a tailgate party held on the front lawn of Dow Diamond. Everyone is invited to take part in promotional games, or you can let your kids play on the inflatables while adults enjoy the beer garden.

Inside the park, the High School All-Star Game will kick-off at 4:05 p.m. with seniors from the surrounding area.

Following that, at 7:05 p.m., the Midwest League Home Run Derby will begin. Eight different batters will vie for the title of top slugger.

Tickets will be required and will give you access to both the High School All-Star Game, and Home Run Derby. They are $7 for a lawn seat and $10 for reserved box seats.

Following the slug-fest, Nashville recording artist Chris Weaver will perform on the front lawn of the Diamond. This is free to the community and doesn’t require a ticket.

On June 20, the Midwest League All-Start Game will take place. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the first pitch thrown at 7:05 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 for lawn seats and $16 for reserved box seats. Following the game, there will be fireworks. Click here to buy your tickets.

Below is a full schedule of events:

Monday, June 19

2 p.m. | MWL Home Run Derby batting practice begins (open to media)

3 p.m. | Gates open for High School All-Star Game

3 p.m. | Tailgate activities begin on Dow Diamond front lawn

4 p.m. | MWL All-Star Game media availability begins (concourse level)

4:05 p.m. | High School All-Star Game begins

4:30 p.m. | MWL All-Stars autograph session begins (concourse level)

5 p.m. | Live music at tailgate begins

7:05 p.m. | MWL Home Run Derby begins

After | Live Music - Chris Weaver Band begins following conclusion of HR Derby

Tuesday, June 20

4 p.m. | Gates open for MWL All-Star Game

4 p.m. | Live music in The Cove begins

4 p.m. | MWL East Team batting practice begins

4 p.m. | MWL West Team autograph session begins (concourse level)

5 p.m. | MWL West Team batting practice begins

5:15 p.m. | MWL East Team autograph session begins (concourse level)

6 p.m. | In-park entertainment begins

7:05 p.m. | 53rd Annual MWL All-Star Game begins

Dark | Fireworks begin following conclusion of MWL All-Star Game

For more information, visit the Great Lakes Loons site here.

