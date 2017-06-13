Use of fire hydrant to stay cool causes wastewater overflow

Officials say a person who opened a fire hydrant in southwestern Michigan amid the recent heatwave caused more than 140,000 gallons of wastewater to flow into the streets.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services was notified Sunday about a storm sewer overflow and officials determined it was due to unauthorized hydrant use.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the sewer had been plugged to prevent the accidental release of wastewater during a construction project. The city estimates that the wastewater released included about 110 gallons of sewage.

Water flowed down a street and into an intersection. The storm sewers were back in working order that night and the wastewater was cleaned up.

Kalamazoo has been opening hydrants to help residents stay cool, but says people shouldn't open them on their own.

