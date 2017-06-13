Cabela's announces new MI store

Love Cabela’s? You’ll soon have a new place to shop.

The outdoor retail store has announced plans to celebrate the official grand opening of its new Chesterfield Township location on August 3.

The 90,000-square-foot store is located at 45959 Towne Center Blvd., near the intersection of Hall Road and Interstate 94, in Macomb County.

It will include an archery and firearm tech room, indoor archery range and Bargain Cave.

Grand opening festivities include giveaways, live music, interactive family activities, vendors and more.

When it opens, the Chesterfield Township location will be the fourth in Michigan, joining Dundee, Saginaw, and Grandville.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.