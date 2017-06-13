Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Arenac County - WNEM TV 5

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Arenac County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ARENAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A bicyclist is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Arenac County. 

It happened about 6:39 a.m. on M-65, south of Mapleridge Road in Mason Township. 

Investigators said the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the area. The person on the bike was killed. 

Police are not releasing any further details until family can be notified. 

Stay with TV5 as we learn more. 

