Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Arenac County

A bicyclist is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Arenac County.

It happened about 6:39 a.m. on M-65, south of Mapleridge Road in Mason Township.

Investigators said the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the area. The person on the bike was killed.

Police are not releasing any further details until family can be notified.

