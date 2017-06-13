More charges expected in Flint water probe - WNEM TV 5

More charges expected in Flint water probe

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

More criminal charges are expected to be announced in connection to the Flint water crisis.

The announcement will be made in Flint on Wednesday,

The names of the people expected to be charged have not been released, but they are "names that will be recognized," WLNS is reporting.

Nine lower level employees at the state and local level have already been charged. Those include the two former emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.