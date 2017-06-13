More charges expected in Flint water probe

More criminal charges are expected to be announced in connection to the Flint water crisis.

The announcement will be made in Flint on Wednesday,

The names of the people expected to be charged have not been released, but they are "names that will be recognized," WLNS is reporting.

Nine lower level employees at the state and local level have already been charged. Those include the two former emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose.

