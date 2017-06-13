Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

The sign read "Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10/hr. He said: 'I make more than any of you' and he did not want a job. Please donate to a more worthy cause."

The sign has since been removed and the two people who were panhandling in front of the business were taken away by police, the dealership said.

The dealership is located on Grand River Avenue in Brighton.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.