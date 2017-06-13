McDonald's hiring almost 9,000 summer positions in Michigan

A fast-food giant is hiring thousands across the state. The chain is using social media to attract young prospects.

As high school students leave the classroom for summer vacation, many are looking to earn some cash.

McDonald's announced they are hiring up to 9,000 employees in Michigan. You can apply by opening Snapchat.

Leah Jankowiak, McDonald's manager, said she is going to encourage her friends to get a job at the place she said helps ease financial burdens brought on by school.

"I like to save money up to use it for school books for school," Jankowiak said.

Jankowiak said it's important for teenagers and young adults to have jobs to set them up for a successful future.

"It puts them out into the workforce and helps them get experience," Jankowiak said.

McDonald's is trying to make that process easier. In an effort to hire more than 200,000 people ages 16 to 24, the restaurant chain is offering job applications through Snapchat.

"Summer months are the busiest months so they thought using Snapchat would be the perfect tool to attract those employees," said Larry Peters, McDonald's owner.

To apply you click on Snapchat and type in McDonald's.

"And then once they go through that there will be a QR code that they can scan and they can get to the McDonald's career page. From the career page they will be able to apply at their own local McDonald's," Peters said.

Jankowiak said she understands some people strongly dislike social media, but in this instance she thinks this is how it should be utilized.

"I think social media is a good thing because it connects everybody as a whole," she said.

