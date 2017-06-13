Midland man charged for child porn

A 70-year-old Midland man has been charged for distribution and possession of child porn.

The investigation on Ronald Rospierski started after several tips were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Google reported Rospierski was sharing sexually abuse materials through his account, Michigan State Police said.

Rospierski was arrested after the investigation, which seized digital evidence from his home.

He was charged with one count of distribution of child sexually abusive materials, two counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.