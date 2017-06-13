A refreshing change...for now

Our weather took a pleasant turn on Tuesday, with an overall refreshing feeling in the air. Temps have cooled to more appropriate levels for mid-June, and we took a nice bite out of the humidity too. As we say all too often here in Michigan though, enjoy it while you can!

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies will be the order of our Tuesday night, and we'll even get a chance to save a few bucks on the electric bill! Overnight lows will cool to the low and middle 60s for most of the region, with humidity levels staying low. Go ahead and open up the windows for some natural air conditioning, as we'll continue to see winds out of the ENE at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday

The cold front that supported Monday night's strong to severe thunderstorms sunk south into Ohio and Indiana on Tuesday, but we will see it begin to inch back toward us as a warm front for the second half of the week. The boundary will lift farther and farther north ahead of a stronger storm system emerging from the Rocky Mountains.

On Wednesday, that shift will translate to a mix of clouds and sunshine through the first half of the day. With widespread temperatures returning to the 80s along with an increase in humidity, will be primed for a new round of thunderstorms. Scattered storms will begin to pop up closer to mid-afternoon along US-127, followed by a larger wave of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms.

Similar to what some of us saw on Monday night, Wednesday evening's storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Pay close attention to the weather situation if the kids have little league games, or if you plan on heading out for an afternoon or evening walk. Storms will diminish after midnight, serving as a lull in the action before the next round rolls in.

Thursday & Beyond

Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday through Sunday morning in varying intervals. The slow-moving Plains storm system will gradually progress into southern Canada, keeping our atmosphere increasingly warm and unstable.

While each of these days is not likely to be a washout, you'll have to factor the chance for passing storms into your plans. Developing storms will have the potential to become severe, so be ready to duck for cover if/when storms threaten your area.

Highs will return to the mid 80s on Thursday and remain there through Saturday with the ongoing storm chances. While certainly not as stifling as the weekend, humidity will begin to creep into uncomfortable territory, so we'll most certainly be wanting to go back to the A/C.

