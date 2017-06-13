Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling considers run for State House

Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling is considering running for the State House.

"I want to see Michigan go in a positive direction and stop all the cuts to our schools, communities and roads," Walling said.

He said he doesn't have a timeline on when he will make a decision, but he wants to make a difference.

TV5 will continue to follow this story.

