Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling considers run for State House - WNEM TV 5

Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling considers run for State House

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling is considering running for the State House.

"I want to see Michigan go in a positive direction and stop all the cuts to our schools, communities and roads," Walling said.

He said he doesn't have a timeline on when he will make a decision, but he wants to make a difference.

TV5 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.