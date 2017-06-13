County considers hold on stray pets to prevent another tragic death

County leaders are taking measures to prevent a sad death like Capone's from happening ever again.

Capone is the dog who was euthanized hours after being dropped off at the Genesee County Animal Control.

It is every pet owner's worst nightmare - the animal you love like family goes missing and before you can find it, their life is taken away.

"I'd be sick to my stomach," said Gavin Hosler, Flint resident.

That's what happened to Serafin Montoya last week when his 16-year-old dog Capone ran away from home and was taken to the Genesee County Animal Control by a good Samaritan. Three hours later he was euthanized.

"I just truly can't imagine that they wouldn't have like a 48-hour watch on it before doing anything that extreme," Hosler said.

In the days since Capone's death, county leaders have been scrambling to adopt new rules mandating how long a severely injured stray animal should be held before being put down.

At least one county commissioner is asking for a 24-hour waiting period.

"We don't agree with the decision as a group and we think there needs to be better medical protocols in place for the shelter to be able to make these decisions," said Richard Angelo, with the Genesee Residents for Animal Control Evolution.

Angelo calls what happened to Capone unacceptable, but said his group doesn't think a 24-hour hold on an injured animal is the best way to go.

"It is not a situation where I want my dog that has been hit by a car that is beyond saving, I do not want it sitting there in a cage suffering for 12 hours - regardless of how many drugs you pump into it - waiting for me to come and find it," Angelo said.

He said the county needs to find a happy balance that doesn't allow injured animals to suffer, but still gives owners time to find their pets.

"A couple hours is just not long enough," said Lachelle Promenchenkel, Flint resident.

An animal control subcommittee will meet on Wednesday to continue the discussion.

