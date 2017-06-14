Police: Man tried to abduct teenager in Tuscola County

A possible case of stranger danger has been reported in a local community.

State Police said a man tried to abduct a teenager about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mayville Road in Tuscola County's Koylton Township.

It happened just west of Kingston Road.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark tan and a black goatee, just under six feet tall. He was wearing white plaid shorts, black shirt and a baseball cap.

He was driving an older Ford pickup truck that was possibly two-tone grey with a red racing stripe on the driver's side door. The vehicle was said to have front end and undercarriage damage.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-673-2156.

