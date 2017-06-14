New app helps Coast Guard save lives

A new app that helps the U.S. Coast Guard speed up its emergency response time is already helping to save lives in Michigan.

When people have an emergency on the lake, their 911 call usually goes to the nearest dispatch center before the Coast Guard is notified.

With the new Active911 app, calls to dispatch are sent to the Coast Guard as an automatic notification, along with a map and route to reach the person that needs help.

The app earned the Michigan City station an Innovation Award.

It could soon be implemented by the Coast Guard nationwide.

