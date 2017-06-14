Website shows specific time of solar eclipse for your location

For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth. The moon will look the same size as the sun, but in reality, the sun 400 times larger.

While Michigan will not see a total eclipse this time, a partial eclipse will be noticeable at about 2:21 p.m. on Aug. 21. If you feel up to traveling, though, Nashville will be front and center for the total eclipse set to take place at 1:27 p.m.

If you want to know the exact time for your location, Google and UC Berkeley have teamed up to create an interesting tool to help.

All you have to do is enter your location into the website and hit play. A graphic will show you exactly where the sun will be at any given minute and will list the time for the total eclipse.

Check out the eclipse simulator here.

