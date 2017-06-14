Another round of strong storms tonight

A warm front is lifting north into the region brought temperatures back into the 80s and dew points back into the 60s. The front will also bring a few thunderstorms later on this evening and tonight some of which could be strong. The full break down is below.

Tonight

Temperatures rose into the lower and middle 80s with dew points in the upper 60s making it feel muggy today. The temperatures this evening remain warm and humid with lows overnight only expected to dip into the upper 60s.

With all the heat and humidity around this evening our atmosphere is full of energy for thunderstorms to develop. We have seen thunderstorms since this morning and the chance exist all day long, but the best chances will be during the late evening hours and overnight. The storms we saw this afternoon were just a precursor to stronger storms we'll see tonight.

Thunderstorms tonight are also expected to be slow movers (similar to how they were this afternoon), which means locally heavy rainfall is likely with and showers that do arrive. Gusty winds and small hail are also possible as well. With these threats, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather this evening and tonight.

A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is not expected to be widespread, more of the exception and not the rule. As always, if any updates are issued on our severe weather chances or if any warnings are issued, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.

The complex of storms currently working across late Michigan is slow moving and it will be about 8 PM before storms even begin to near Mid-Michigan. The bulk of the stronger activity will arrive closer to 10 PM for the Tri-Cities and points south near the I-69 corridor. From there the storms take their time. Rain and storms will be possible throughout the overnight time frame only coming to an end after Thursday's morning commute.

Thursday

Thunderstorms will remain in the picture as we head into the day tomorrow. Once the initial line of storms rolls through tonight we will see a short break from the rain late tomorrow morning. It will be short lived of course because the chance for thunderstorms will return Thursday afternoon.

Storms tomorrow are not expected to be strong or severe, but they could pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Highs will be hot again in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity will also stick around making it feel muggy outside.

