Heat ramps back up, showers and storms possible

After starting the week with plenty of heat, northeasterly winds brought relief for some of us for our Tuesday. While the relief was nice, it was also short-lived. A warm front returns today bringing temperatures back into the 80s and also a few thunderstorms later on today.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures this morning are pretty comfortable out the door this morning, especially compared to the last few days. Readings have even dropped into the 50s in some of our northern areas. Dew points are also noticeably lower which is welcomed news, too.

Don't expect those comfortable temperatures to last too long as we rise quickly into the upper 70s and lower 80s by lunchtime, with plenty of middle 80s for our afternoon highs. Lakeshore areas will see another break today with winds out of the east southeast, keeping things a bit cooler there.

With plenty of heat and humidity and a warm front moving into the area, thunderstorms are expected to develop. The chances exist all day long (we're already seeing isolated rain this morning), but the best chances will be during the afternoon and evening hours of tonight.

Thunderstorms are expected to be slow movers, which means locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible as well. With these threats, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather today and tonight.

A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is not expected to be widespread, more of the exception and not the rule. As always, if any updates are issued on our severe weather chances or if any warnings are issued, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.

Rain and storms will be possible throughout the night and lows are expected to stay mild in the upper 60s during the overnight period.

