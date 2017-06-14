Strong storms continue overnight

Even after an overnight round of strong storms, we're far from done with this unstable weather pattern...

Overnight

A slow-moving line of strong thunderstorms will continue to work its way east overnight, packing torrential rain and gusty winds. As we have seen already tonight, storms may also be accompanied by damaging winds and small hail. Just about everyone should have a run-in with stormy weather before daybreak, though the most intense activity is likely to run north of US-10.

Storms will dwindle out in time for the Thursday morning commute, but some roads may remain wet with lingering ponding in hardest-hit areas. Overnight lows will slip to the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday

Thunderstorms will remain in the picture as we head into the day tomorrow. Once the initial line of storms rolls through tonight we will see a short break from the rain late tomorrow morning. It will be short lived of course because the chance for thunderstorms will return Thursday afternoon.

Storms tomorrow are not expected to be strong or severe, but they could pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Highs will be hot again in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity will also stick around making it feel muggy outside.

