Strong storms possible this evening

A warm front is lifting north into the region this afternoon bringing temperatures back into the 80s and dew points back into the 60s. The front will also bring a few thunderstorms later on today some of which could be strong. The full break down is below.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures are on the rise again as a warm front inches closer to us. Highs have rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of middle 80s possible before the day is done. In addition to a rise in temperatures we are also seeing a rise in humidity. Dew points are back in the 60s so the muggy feeling from earlier in the week has returned.

With all the heat and humidity around this afternoon thunderstorms are continue to develop. We have seen thunderstorms since this morning and the chance exist all day long, but the best chances will be during evening hours and overnight. The storms we are seeing this afternoon are slow moving and may drop some heavy rain, but they are just a precursor to stronger storms we'll see tonight.

Thunderstorms tonight are also expected to be slow movers, which means locally heavy rainfall is possible. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible as well. With these threats, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather this evening and tonight.

A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is not expected to be widespread, more of the exception and not the rule. As always, if any updates are issued on our severe weather chances or if any warnings are issued, you'll know about them on-air, online, and on social media.

Rain and storms will be possible throughout the night and lows are expected to stay mild in the upper 60s during the overnight period.

Thursday

Thunderstorms will remain in the picture as we head into the day tomorrow. Once the initial line of storms rolls through tonight we will see a short break from the rain late tomorrow morning. It will be short lived of course because the chance for thunderstorms will return Thursday afternoon.

Storms tomorrow are not expected to be strong or severe, but they could pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Highs will be hot again in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity will also stick around making it feel muggy outside.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.