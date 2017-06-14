Officer rescues dog from Lake Michigan

A dog fell into Lake Michigan Tuesday morning and struggled to get back up onto land. Luckily, a Chicago police officer got there just in time.

Our CNN affiliates at WLS in Chicago report police believe the dog ran away from a nearby crash involving four vehicles and headed toward the lake.

It was lapping at the water when the dog leaned too far and fell into Lake Michigan. He started to paddle, but couldn’t manage to get his paws back onto the concrete.

WLNS reports Probationary Police Officer Juan Farris, one of the officers who had responded to the crash, ran over, got down on the ground and pulled the dog out of the water.

I heard the splash. Once I heard, I turned over, I saw him swimming, just went over there and grabbed him. I was hoping he didn't get too far, because it would've been quite the battle if I had to jump in," said Farris, who graduated from the police academy six weeks ago.

Police are still trying to locate the dog’s owner.

