Gavin Creel gives shout-out to UM at Tony Awards

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Justin Paul, left, and Benj Pasek arrive at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.

It was a very good night at the Tonys for Michigan graduates.

"Hello, Dolly!" won four Tonys, including best musical revival and best featured actor for Broadway veteran Gavin Creel.

Creel, a 1998 graduate of the Musical Theater Department at the University of Michigan, gave a shout-out to his favorite music department during his acceptance speech.

“I want to dedicate this, oh my goodness, to the Musical Theater Department at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater and Dance. My education there as a young person changed my life forever. My professors, my classmates, they instilled in me an appreciation for what it is to be an artist and what it is to be lucky to be part of this incredible community. If are you out there and you have money, and I know a lot of you in this room have a lot of it, start a scholarship, change one's life the way that art and Marty Harron changed mine,” Creel said.

The U-M alumni shined bright at the ceremony. Graduates Benj Pasek and Justin Paul also won best score at this year’s Tonys for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen.”

The young composers are already Oscar winners for the move “La La Land.”

James Earl Jones, who graduated with a fine arts degree in 1955, was also awarded the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS / CNN. All rights reserved.