Mosque accused of paying for female genital mutilation

A lawyer is accusing a mosque of paying for female genital mutilation procedures on girls.

The claim was made in the case against Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44, who is accused of carrying out the procedures.

Our CNN affiliates at WXYZ in Detroit report Attorney Cheryl Nunez, who is serving as a guardian for the doctor’s children, told a judge Tuesday that the mosque they all attend paid for female genital mutilation procedures on young girls.

Nagarwala’s attorney denied the allegation.

Nagarwala is charged with performing genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls in February. The government said the alleged acts occurred at Dr. Fakhruddin Attar’s clinic with his approval.

The doctor’s wife, Farida Attar, is accused of assisting Nagarwala.

A prosecutor said Nagarwala may have performed genital mutilation on as many as 100 girls over 12 years.

In the past, mosque leaders have denied any involvement after the two doctors were criminally charged.

Both doctors face up to life in prison if convicted.

