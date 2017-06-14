BREAKING: Congressman shot at baseball field in Virginia

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot by a gunman who opened fire at a charity baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Alexandria police tweeted that suspect is believed to be in custody and that people should stay away from the area to let emergency vehicles through.

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN he was on deck at a practice for the congressional baseball team when the shooting occurred.

Scalise appears to have been shot in the hip and it appears two Capitol Hill police agents were shot.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

TV5 has confirmed Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint was also in Virginia at the time of the shooting.

Spokesman Mitchell Rivard said Kildee is safe. Rivard said Kildee was practicing for the annual Congressional baseball game on a field separate from where Republicans were getting ready and is unharmed.

Rivard said Kildee sends prayers for the speedy recovery of Rep. Scalise and offers support for his family as well.

At baseball practice on another field when we learned of this terrible news. Praying for @SteveScalise, staff & Capitol Police who are shot. https://t.co/gjAnaJr0nL — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story. More details to come.

