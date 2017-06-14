Man hurt in rollover crash

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash in Sanilac County.

It happened on Wednesday, June 14 at about 3 a.m. on Ruth Road near Richmondville Road in Marion Township.

Investigators said a 2005 Dodge four door driven by a 20-year-old Deckerville man was northbound on Ruth Road when the vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch on the east side.

The vehicle continued through a ditch and began to roll until coming to rest in the field.

The driver was taken to Deckerville Hospital and later transferred to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

Police say they believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver is being held pending further investigation and possible charges.

