Man pinned, killed by bobcat while working in fields

Authorities are investigating the accidental death of a Midland County man.

Investigators said 54-year-old Thomas Emery of Porter Township was operating a bobcat fork lift while working in the field near his home. Officials said it appears Emery was operating the machine from outside the cab area when he accidentally pulled a lever making the hydraulic go down.

Emery was not able to escape and became pinned between the machine.

Investigators said the death happened sometime around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Emery was found about 3:56 p.m. that afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His death was been ruled as accidental.

