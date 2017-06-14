Dorothy Zehnder throws first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

The matriarch of a Mid-Michigan business family was celebrated at Detroit Tigers game this week.

Dorothy Zehnder and her husband, William “Tiny” Zehnder, helped put Frankenmuth and Michigan on the map for thousands of visitors when they founded the Bavarian Inn Restaurant.

On Tuesday, her family, co-workers and fans cheered loudly as Dorothy took the mound at Comerica Park to toss the ceremonial first pitch as part of Pure Michigan Night.

Dorothy said she could have never imagined being in the position to throw the first pitch.

“I have wonderful memories of attending Tigers' games with family and friends in the past,” she said. “It was often an annual event, but who would have thought that I, at age 95, could be throwing out the first pitch? I am thrilled and extremely honored to be asked.”

Dorothy still works six days a week in the kitchen at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant.

She celebrated her 95th birthday in December of 2016.

