CODE BURRITO: Chipotle offers bogo for nurses

Call a code, free burritos. 

Nurses can stop by any Chipotle restaurant on Wednesday, June 14 and be treated to a buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

The offer includes all types of nurses - RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues – as long as you have a nurse ID.

