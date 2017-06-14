KFC launching chicken sandwich into space

KFC wants to put a chicken sandwich in outer space.

The fried chicken chain said it will send its spicy Zinger sandwich to the edge of the atmosphere next week.

KFC is partnering with Arizona company World View Enterprises on the project. They will use a high-altitude balloon to accomplish the deed.

The launch window opens June 21.

If all goes well, the sandwich will stay in space for at least four days.

When it returns to earth, it will bring back telemetry data.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.