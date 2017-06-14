Former Mid-Michigan woman survives shark attack, credits God

A North Carolina woman who lost half of her arm in a shark attack used to live in Mid-Michigan.

Tiffany Johnson, who used to live in Midland County, was snorkeling during a vacation in the Bahamas earlier this month when she came face-to-face with a shark.

She said the shark, believed to be a Tiger shark, had her arm in its mouth and when she went to yank it away “and that’s when he latched down harder and we started to struggle,” Tiffany said.

"I remember just pulling my arm out and just looking at it and seeing that it was just this mangled stump. And I just threw off my snorkel mask and I just screamed help me, help me, Jesus"

Tiffany’s husband, James, came to her rescue from a nearby boat when he saw the water turn red.

Now back in North Carolina, the mother of three has endured three surgeries, but she hardly credits herself, instead, an unshakeable faith.

"I prayed for my kids and I prayed for the doctors that would be touching my arm. And I even prayed that God would use this for his glory."

Tiffany used to attend the Christian Celebration Center in Midland where Pastor Leon Beaudin told TV5 she was very involved.

"If you really listen to this story you will realize there really is no other explanation but God," said Tiffany.

A gofundme page has been set-up to help defray some of the medical costs. More than $22,000 has been raised towards the $150,000 goal. You can find it here.

