Man shot multiple times, no suspects - WNEM TV 5

Man shot multiple times, no suspects

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times.

The man was driven to Hurley Hospital at 1:45 a.m. on June 14, after being shot in the 3400 block of Sterling Avenue in Flint.

There are no known suspects at this time.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, only that he is in his 20s.

If you have any information on the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or D/Sgt. Bill Jennings at 810-237-6911.

