#WantedWednesday: Searching for Dennis Beebe

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Dennis Beebe

Dennis Beebe (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Dennis Beebe (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND, MI

He’s wanted out several outstanding warrants and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help finding 42-year-old Dennis Lee Beebe.

Beebe is 5’7” and weighs around 165 pounds.

He has five outstanding warrants out of Midland County with various original charges including fraud and larceny from a building.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

