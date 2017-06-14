WantedWednesday: Searching for Dennis Beebe

He’s wanted out several outstanding warrants and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help finding 42-year-old Dennis Lee Beebe.

Beebe is 5’7” and weighs around 165 pounds.

He has five outstanding warrants out of Midland County with various original charges including fraud and larceny from a building.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

