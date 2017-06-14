Can you identify man caught on surveillance camera? - WNEM TV 5

Can you identify man caught on surveillance camera?

Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Dept. Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Dept.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police are asking for your help identifying a man as part of a theft investigation.

Denton Township Police, in Roscommon County, need your help ID’ing a man caught on Walmart surveillance cameras.

They’re investigating a theft from the store in Houghton Lake.

The man was driving the motorcycle also seen in some of the pictures.

If you have any information, call the Denton Township Police Department at (989) 366-4518.

