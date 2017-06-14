Bikes for Kids winner has 'heart of gold'

An 8-year-old boy is the owner of a brand new mountain bike, thanks to a special nomination from his classmate's mom.

Peyton Duncan, of Clare, and his family had no idea Jennifer Owens nominated him for the Barberi Law's Bikes for Kids program

Owens' son Corbin is autistic and in Peyton's class. They have been friends since they were in preschool, Peyton said.

“He takes him on sensory breaks and helps reassure and calm him down when things get overwhelming,” Owens wrote in her nomination. “He often talks about how much he loves to help Corbin and hopes they will continue to be in the same class. Did I mention this is an 8-year-old ‘popular’ boy that has helped Corbin be accepted by his peers that may not otherwise care? Peyton has a heart of gold and deserves recognition.”

Peyton said he just likes helping people.

"It makes me feel warm in the heart," he said. "If you help people, they will do good stuff for you and be nice to you for the rest of your life."

Peyton's mom Danielle said her son has "always been kind of an old soul."

The program looks to honor kids who make a positive impact in their community, school or family.

