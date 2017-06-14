Halo Burger raises more than $5,000 for Flint Special Olympics

Halo Burger has raised more than $5,000 for the Special Olympics of Flint during the month of May.

During the month, the restaurant chain donated $1 to the Special Olympics of Flint from each Dre Burger sold.

The chain sold 2,891 Dre Burgers and collected an additional $2,179 in donations, Halo said in a press release.

The Dre Burger was a collaboration with Detroit Pistons Center Andre Drummond.

"I am proud of my ongoing involvement with the Special Olympics of Flint, and thrilled that together with Halo Burger, we were able to raise over $5,000 for them. They do so much for their athletes and the community. I’m also happy we sold so many Dre Burgers,” Drummond said. “I think people like them."

Drummond is Halo's first spokesperson and brand ambassador in the company's 93-year history, the company said.

"We’re in the burger business, but we’re really in the people business first - being good citizens. That means looking out for each other and helping the local communities that we serve," Halo CEO Chance Richie said. "Andre’s involvement in the region was really important to us, and our commitment to constant improvement means we can do so much more together – for Flint, for Detroit, and southeast Michigan at large."

