Senior center accusing All Night Affair of scam

A Mid-Michigan transportation company is facing scrutiny for allegedly operating without a license.

Now it faces accusations of fraud.

TV5 first started investigating All Night Affair back in April. The company is owned by Buena Vista Township Treasurer Desmond Bibbs.

TV5 discovered the company lost its license to operate in September 2016.

Now a senior center claims the company stole their money.

"This is a man that I don't think is a very good businessman," said Marlene Hart, member of the Chesaning Senior Center.

Hart said she and the members of the center are devastated after paying for a ride that never showed up.

The Young at Heart Club organized a trip to Frankenmuth last November. They paid $500 to the charter bus company All Night Affair.

The plan was for everybody to meet at the Chesaning Senior Center. Members said they were beyond disappointed when that bus never showed up.

"Come November the 30th, everybody was ready for the trip. We were sitting around waiting and the bus never showed up," said Rosemary Newcomb, secretary.

Newcomb said they have made numerous attempts to contact the owner of the bus company, but have not been successful in getting their money back.

"At first we were getting some response and saying 'oh, we'll take care of it. We'll take care of you,' and nothing was done," Newcomb said.

She said because of that they are out $500.

"The check was cashed the day after the trip was supposed to have been taken place, which didn't," Newcomb said.

Newcomb provided TV5 with that check, which was made out to All Night Affair, along with other documentation including the club's initial contract with All Night Affair and a complaint to the Better Business Bureau.

TV5 has made several attempts to contact Bibbs, but have not been successful.

As for the club, they said $500 is a lot of money to them and they just want it back.

