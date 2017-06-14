$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Michigan expires soon - WNEM TV 5

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Michigan expires soon

Posted: Updated:
DEARBORN, MI (AP) -

Check your pockets and drawers: Time is running out on a $100,000 Powerball prize.

The ticket expires at 4:45 p.m. Monday. It was sold at a BP gas station in Dearborn for the game on June 18, 2016.

Anyone who believes they have the ticket can call the Michigan Lottery at (517) 373-1237.

If the ticket doesn't turn up, the money will go into the state's school aid fund. In May, a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot went unclaimed.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved,

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.