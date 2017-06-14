Residents evacuated from Saginaw apartment complex

Residents were evacuated from the Pinewood Manor Apartments in Saginaw Wednesday night.

At this time it is unclear why.

The Red Cross disaster services team was at the complex, located at 2715 S. Jefferson, to evaluate the situation.

People were seen standing and sitting outside of the complex.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department said their road patrol and support division were at the apartment to assist in evacuation.

There were Saginaw city firetrucks, STARS buses and sheriff's deputies on scene Wednesday night.

