Residents create petition to get bumpy road fixed

A Mid-Michigan community is fed up with dealing with bad road conditions on their street.

They came together on Wednesday to make sure their voices were heard.

They started a petition and took it to a town hall meeting hoping to find a solution.

"It's hard. You can't keep a nice car. You've got mud and dirt everywhere," said Tom Warner, Tuscola County resident.

The rough road is causing the 18 homeowners that live on the one mile stretch of Brown Road in Tuscola County major headaches. The lack of ditches on both sides of the road causes water to pool on the road.

Those residents took their concerns to the Watertown Township board meeting on Wednesday. They presented a petition and proposal to find a solution for the bumpy road.

"We're asking for completion of the road. At this point we're not asking, or at least I'm not recommending how they do it, just that it be done," said Carolyn Moser, resident.

The petition was signed by all 18 residents on the road. They're not necessarily asking for the road to be paved, but a feasible solution for improvement.

Township Supervisor Frank Vorvie said he understands the frustrations from the residents, but with the township budget it is hard to find a solution.

"This township cannot afford that. We do not have the money," Vorvie said.

He said he is putting a request to the county to put three inches of gravel on Brown Road, but they do not have the funds to pave it.

Some of the residents worry gravel will not be enough.

"Their response has always been 'we don't have any money.' And anybody can say that, but there's many different ways to get funding. And one way is to have a plan. We want a property plan developed," Moser said.

The supervisor, as well as a county commissioner, suggested the residents gather support to get a millage on an upcoming ballot. They believe that's the way to address the road - and others like it in the township - long term.

