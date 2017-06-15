Web cams help families stay connected with babies in NICU

Technology is bridging the gap between new parents and their premature babies.

Premature infants often spend extra time at the hospital. At the Bronson Methodist Hospiptal's Neonative Intensive Care Unit in Kalamazoo, that extended stay can last more than 300 days.

Now, parents can watch their children day and night - even when they can't be together.

The hospital has become the first in the state to install web cameras called NicView above the bassinets in the NICU. The little cameras allow parents and their families to view a livestream of their child from anywhere around the world.

One mother called it a huge relief.

""It is no substitute for being able to be here physically but at the same time it's been really nice to be able to peek in on her," Kayla Hurse said.

The camera system was made possible through donations from community members and businesses to the Bronson Health Foundation.

Each camera unit costs about $3,000 to install and the cameras are turned off when a baby is being tended to or undergoing treatment.

