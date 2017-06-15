Police investigate possible shooting in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate possible shooting in Flint

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a possible shooting overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday on Warner Avenue, just off Lippincott Boulevard in Flint.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt, or if anyone is in custody.

