Get ready! Party on McCarty kicks off with Motown theme

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
It's time to get in the mood for a little Motown! 

This year's first Party on McCarty kicks off Thursday, June 15 at the Saginaw Township Soccer Association Fields. 

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the free events begins at 5:30 p.m. 

TV5 is a proud sponsor of Party on McCarty. 

Check out this years lineup:

For more information, click here

