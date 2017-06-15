Woman to perform record helicopter stunt over Niagara Falls

A fearless woman plans to take her dangerous antics to new heights.

Erendira Wallenda is looking to break a record while hanging more than 300 feet above the Niagara Falls. Wallenda has spent months preparing for her latest challenge. She's hoping to break history Thursday by performing various aerial movements while hanging below a helicopter - by just her teeth.

Wallenda will need to do this for just 20 seconds in order to break the previous record, which is held by her husband Nik.

"I can tell you this from experience, it hurts really bad. It is extremely painful," she said.

Rain or shine, Wallenda's latest stunt will happen at 8:30 a.m.

