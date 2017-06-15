Woman to perform record helicopter stunt over Niagara Falls - WNEM TV 5

Woman to perform record helicopter stunt over Niagara Falls

Posted: Updated:
Source: CBS Source: CBS
Source: CBS Source: CBS
CBS -

A fearless woman plans to take her dangerous antics to new heights. 

Erendira Wallenda is looking to break a record while hanging more than 300 feet above the Niagara Falls. Wallenda has spent months preparing for her latest challenge. She's hoping to break history Thursday by performing various aerial movements while hanging below a helicopter - by just her teeth. 

Wallenda will need to do this for just 20 seconds in order to break the previous record, which is held by her husband Nik. 

"I can tell you this from experience, it hurts really bad. It is extremely painful," she said. 

Rain or shine, Wallenda's latest stunt will happen at 8:30 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.