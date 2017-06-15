Another day, another chance of scattered storms

A few stronger thunderstorms moved through parts of the region last night, even allowing for a severe thunderstorm warning in Midland County. Despite some getting beneficial rain, plenty of folks still need some and it looks like another opportunity is there for today.

Today & Tonight

A few light showers will be possible this morning, leftover from last night's activity, but overall we should get off to a pretty dry start for your Thursday.

Temperatures are in the lower to upper 60s across Mid-Michigan, leaving the jacket or sweatshirt decision entirely up to you, but later on today, it will be completely unnecessary. Highs are expected to jump well into the 80s again today.

A cold front approaching from the west will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms once again this afternoon and evening. It will also help to clear our skies, so sunshine should be more common in the afternoon hours.

A Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather exists once again today in parts of the Thumb for the possibility of gusty winds and hail with any stronger thunderstorms. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather chances are low and severe weather is not expected to be widespread.

Shower and thunderstorm chances end late in the evening and the overnight hours should be dry, with just a slight chance of a shower toward daybreak Friday. With partly to mostly clear skies, overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s.

