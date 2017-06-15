Scattered storms east of I-75

A few stronger thunderstorms moving through the Thumb region this evening with plenty of lightning, heavy down pours, and even some small hail. The storm activity will fizzle out after dark giving us a short break before more rain returns for the last day of the school year.

Tonight

Storms continue to roll through the Thumb this evening with plenty of rain, lightning, gusty winds, and even some small hail. The bulk of the stormy weather will stay to the east of the I-75 corridor , but a few small cells may pop up near the Tri-Cities before the storms do come to an end.

A Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather exists right now for all areas east of the I-75 corridor. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail are the main threats with the thunderstorms tonight. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather chances are low and severe weather is not expected to be widespread.

Showers and thunderstorms come to an end after the sun sets. A few showers may linger as late as 10 PM, but after that we will be dry with some clearing taking place behind the rain.

Partly cloudy skies expected through the overnight. Temperatures will be comfortable this evening in the 70s before we dip into the 60s for lows tonight.

Friday and the Weekend

The chance for scattered thunderstorms continues as we head into the last day of the work week and through the weekend.

We will begin the day mostly dry tomorrow. A slight chance for some light showers is possible right around day break, but they won't last long and we will be dry by the late morning hours. That too won't last long and we will see isolated to scattered thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening. Storms tomorrow are expected to be limited, but could pack some locally heavy rain.

Rain will end Friday night and we will clear shortly before another round comes into play Saturday.

If you're heading out to the KCQ county music fest Saturday you may want the umbrella. Rain Saturday will come in waves. The first round of storms will roll in early in the morning lasting through sunrise before ending shortly after. We will then see a lull between systems, staying dry through the afternoon, before a second stronger round of storms moves in that evening and lasts overnight.

Some storms Saturday could be strong and for that reason the Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan under a Marginal risk for severe weather. That means a few isolated storms may reach severe criteria with wind, and hail being the main threats.

Thunderstorms carry through the overnight Saturday into the first half of the day Sunday. Storms will weaken into showers before fizzling out Sunday afternoon. Behind the rain we will clear out just in time for any Father's Day BBQ's you may have planned.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.