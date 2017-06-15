Michigan mom starts fundraising drive to send daughter to college

How far would you go to send your child to college?

Lori Truex’s daughter is heading to Michigan State University. So, for the next 79 days, the Battle Creek mother is doing everything in her power to raise money so her daughter can avoid getting into more debt.

"We think education is the most important thing," Truex said.

Education is also expensive.

“This is the dirty little secret that parents don't want to admit to themselves or others: ‘We can't afford to send our children to college!’” Truex said.

In a GoFundMe page started by Truex, she said her daughter graduated in 2015 with a 4.015 GPA and the Academic Excellence Award, but $0 in financial aid.

“When the acceptance letters began to arrive I secretly hoped that some would turn her down so it would hurt less when we had to say no. What a sad situation to hope your child doesn't get into a college,” she wrote.

Truex’s daughter has attended Kellogg Community College for the past two years through the Legacy Scholars Program.

“As of today we owe $60,539.79 to Navient for Parent Plus Loans we took out to pay for our older daughter’s education at GVSU. The payment is $418.02 per month and ONE PENNY goes to principle,” she wrote.

Truex’s daughter received her second acceptance letter to MSU for the fall of 2017, but she said after a Federal Pell Grant they’re still left with a bill of $24,000 a year.

So, for the next 79 days you'll find Truex with all sorts of signs, trying to raise money as part of her One Mom One Year campaign.

“The question is this - could someone panhandle/solicit in a way to assure the public that the money would truly go for whatever cause it was intended to support? I hope so,” the mother wrote.

Truex said when she is out in public, she will carry ID and a folder with copies of all their information.

Any money collected will be deposited into a savings account and be used to pay tuition costs for her daughter.

To read more about the campaign or to donate to their fund, click here.

