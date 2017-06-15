GASP! IKEA furnishings now available on Amazon

Just take my money. Take it all.

IKEA products are now available for sale on the third-party website Amazon.

A quick search on Amazon.com shows IKEA’s iconic furniture are listed for sale - from office desks to area rugs, to toddler dishes.

Huffington Post reported earlier this week that IKEA CEO Torbjorn Loof said the company’s plan was to move into third party websites sometime in 2018.

Clearly, that timeline moved ahead sooner than expected.

IKEA previously only sold some of their products on their own website, but Loof said he recognized the rapid change in the market and consumers move towards online shopping.

There is only one IKEA store located in Michigan.

