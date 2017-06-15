Officials seek name of restaurant theft suspect

Authorities need your help identifying a woman seen stealing from a local restaurant.

Caro Police Department posted a surveillance video photo of the woman on their Facebook page. They said she is wanted in connection with a larceny at The Oven restaurant.

The Italian restaurant is located on S. State Street in Caro.

Investigators did not say when the theft took place or what the woman stole.

If you have any information, contact Officer Gaiser at rgaiser@carocity.net or send a Facebook message to their page.

