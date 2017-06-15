Officials seek name of restaurant theft suspect - WNEM TV 5

Officials seek name of restaurant theft suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Caro Police Department Source: Caro Police Department
CARO, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help identifying a woman seen stealing from a local restaurant.

Caro Police Department posted a surveillance video photo of the woman on their Facebook page. They said she is wanted in connection with a larceny at The Oven restaurant.

The Italian restaurant is located on S. State Street in Caro.

Investigators did not say when the theft took place or what the woman stole.

If you have any information, contact Officer Gaiser at rgaiser@carocity.net or send a Facebook message to their page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.