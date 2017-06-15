Have you seen Lucas Jones? - WNEM TV 5

Have you seen Lucas Jones?

Posted: Updated:
Lucas Jones (Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office) Lucas Jones (Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down 21-year-old Lucas James Jones.

Jones is wanted on felony warrants out of Saginaw and Gladwin Counties and has absconded from probation.

He is known to stay in the Chesaning, St. Charles and Wixom Lake areas.

>>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 790-5442.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.