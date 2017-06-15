Have you seen Lucas Jones?

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down 21-year-old Lucas James Jones.

Jones is wanted on felony warrants out of Saginaw and Gladwin Counties and has absconded from probation.

He is known to stay in the Chesaning, St. Charles and Wixom Lake areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 790-5442.

