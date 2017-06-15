More than 100 boats hit the water for Walleye for Warriors

The community calls it a heartwarming way to honor our veterans and have a little fun while doing it.

More than 100 boats hit the water early Sunday morning with over 300 veterans. The Walleyes for Warriors event was held on the Saginaw Bay.

The event is being called “a day of recreational therapy” which has given hundreds of veterans an opportunity to fish with their peers and then be celebrated for their service with a cookout.

This year marks seven years since the Walleyes for Warriors event has been a staple in the Bay City community for veterans in the area.

