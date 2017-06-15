It’s a time to honor our veterans and help them have a little fun.

It’s anchors away on Walleyes for Warriors this weekend.

The event allows veterans to drop a line in the Saginaw Bay for free as a “Welcome Home” experience that many vets didn’t get when they returned home.

Not only do veterans get to go fishing, the day-long event includes a colors ceremony and dinner along with an awards ceremony.

It takes place on Sunday, June 18, and a tentative schedule is below:

5:30am Boat launching begins

7:30am Star Spangled Banner

7:45am Colors ceremony USCG

7:45am - 1:30pm Fishing Tournament

4pm Supper (for Veterans, Boat Captains, and First Mates)

5pm Awards Ceremony and wrap-up

Unfortunately, registration has closed for this year, but you can always head out to the Saginaw River to watch the dozens of boats head out, and come back in from the Saginaw Bay.

For more on the event, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.